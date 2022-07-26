Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 601 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $529.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

