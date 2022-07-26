Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 387,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 54.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

