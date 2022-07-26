Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after buying an additional 938,454 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

