Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

