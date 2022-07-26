Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

