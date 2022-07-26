Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.59% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

