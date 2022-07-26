Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 752.8% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

