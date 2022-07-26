Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.52.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

