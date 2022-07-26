Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 11,389 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

