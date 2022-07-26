Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $315,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 22,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in Medtronic by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

