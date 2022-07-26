Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

