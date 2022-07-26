Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.