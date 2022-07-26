Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 4,100” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.04) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,333.08 ($64.25).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON:RIO traded down GBX 35 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,815 ($58.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,666. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £78.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 445.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,231.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,515.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.