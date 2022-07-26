Bfsg LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $16,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

