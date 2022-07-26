Bfsg LLC Makes New $946,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

