Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

