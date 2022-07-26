Bfsg LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.16. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

