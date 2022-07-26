Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $529.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

