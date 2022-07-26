BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,852. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,703 shares of company stock worth $1,090,233 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

