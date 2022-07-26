Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$383.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bird Construction

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.