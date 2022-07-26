Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Bird Construction Price Performance
Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$383.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
