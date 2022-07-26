Bitcoin Diamond Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.07 million and $210,350.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.