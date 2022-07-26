BitRewards Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $23,606.20 and $20.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00148171 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

