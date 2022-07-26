BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.59 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $762,748.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00094232 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017233 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00235171 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00040660 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.