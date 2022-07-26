Bitspawn Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $478,087.24 and approximately $5,455.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031875 BTC.
About Bitspawn
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.