Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Lifted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,461 shares during the quarter. Black Knight comprises about 4.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Black Knight worth $49,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. 15,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

