BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Raised by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $624.53 and a 200-day moving average of $697.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.