BLOCKv Price Down 0.3% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $6,746.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

