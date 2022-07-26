BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE ZAG traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.32. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.10.

