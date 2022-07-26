BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ZWU traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.80. 132,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.07. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.14 and a 12 month high of C$13.88.

