BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 3rd

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,486. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$12.14 and a 1 year high of C$13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.07.

