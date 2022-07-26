BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ZRE traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.34. 13,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.89. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$22.00 and a 12-month high of C$28.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.