BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 3rd

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE ZRE traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,768. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$22.00 and a 52 week high of C$28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.89.

