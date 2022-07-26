BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

ZUT traded up 0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.98. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of 23.67 and a twelve month high of 27.27.

