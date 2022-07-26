BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

ZWH stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,563. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.92.

