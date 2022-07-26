Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Down 6.1%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 8,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 67,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Boqii Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Boqii by 129.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

