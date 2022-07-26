Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.57.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $376.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $740.00.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $15,646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

