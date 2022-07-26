Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $387.57.

Boston Beer Stock Up 5.5 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $376.51 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $740.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.81.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

