Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 guidance at $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.74-1.79 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,354,000 after acquiring an additional 336,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,119,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,445,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

