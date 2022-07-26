Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 guidance at $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.74-1.79 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,354,000 after acquiring an additional 336,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,119,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,445,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
