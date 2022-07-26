Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2022 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Boyd Gaming was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

7/18/2022 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/10/2022 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 1,504,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,373,000 after buying an additional 66,876 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

