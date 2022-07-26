Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

