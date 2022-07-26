Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,382 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.1% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

