Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 184,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIDO opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

