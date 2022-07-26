Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.36-$1.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 116.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

