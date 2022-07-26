Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $398,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

