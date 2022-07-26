BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,962,223 shares.The stock last traded at $3.01 and had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BRFS shares. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BRF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 178,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.