Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Shares Up 23.1%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 23.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Broad Street Realty Stock Up 23.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

