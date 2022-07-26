Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $313,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $513.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

