Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

