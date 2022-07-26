Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Broadwind Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.23.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
