Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT at $13.34

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

