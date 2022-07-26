Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT at $248.23

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.



